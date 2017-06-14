Warning over festival and concert online ticket vendor

People are being warned about an online ticket vendor which is allegedly taking money from customers but failing to provide concert and festival tickets.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has identified a number of complaints from people about the goticketsuk.com website and social media pages associated with it.

Victims have purchased tickets for concerts or festivals due to take place many months later. Upon purchase, they are told they will receive the tickets closer to the event date. However, as the date has drawn nearer and victims have tried to contact the website for an update, they have received responses to say there has been a delay or the tickets have had to be cancelled.

Some reports have also indicated that victims have been promised a refund, though the NFIB are currently unaware of any refunds being awarded. In these cases there appears to be a number of victims who were expecting to attend a Robbie Williams concert and there have also been some reports which have indicated fraudulent ticket purchases for The Demon Dayz Festival.

The NFIB is encouraging anyone who has purchased tickets or passes for upcoming events via goticketsuk.com to contact Action Fraud in the first instance, especially in cases where no correspondence has been received surrounding their purchase so that a report can be taken.

They are also offering the following advice:

- Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office, the promoter, an official agent or a well-known and reputable ticket exchange site

- Be wary of purchasing tickets from a third party (for example via an online auction or social media platform). It is not recommended to transfer money directly into any seller’s bank account; use a secure payment site such as PayPal.

- Paying for your tickets by credit card will offer increased protection over other payments methods, such as debit card, cash, or money transfer services. - Avoid making payments through bank transfer or money transfer services, as the payment may not be recoverable.

If you have been affected by this, or any other type of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.