Waste management firm boost nursery refurbishment project

A waste management firm based in Ilkeston has chipped in to help a £15,000 community project to refurbish a nursery’s outdoor play area.

Ward Recycling delivered two free of charge skips, to William Howitt Nursery, on Holmes Street in Heanor, on Thursday, September 14.

The skips, which would normally cost £500 to hire, will be used to assist with the clearance of material from the site as it is turned into a combined learning and play area with a canopy and deck area.

Ward director James Balfour said: “We always look to support local projects and hope we can work on any other worthy projects that are undertaken.”

Work is being led by Stephen Gascoyne, whose son goes to the nursery, after he won a £2,500 grant from a staff charity run by his employer Interserve Construction Ltd.

A team of up to 18 volunteers from the company have been busy on site, and Stephen has sourced materials and support from other local firms.

James said: “When Interserve approached us to help on the project we were more than happy to assist.

“I am sure the children will be thrilled to see the new outdoor learning area, hats off to Interserve for their generosity and efforts to make this happen.”

Ward also donated goody bags for the children containing backpacks, water bottles, sweets, colouring books and crayons.

Nursery teacher Nicola Gregg said: “I’m quite excited for it to be finished.

“We applied for the grant in the summer and held a cake sale which raised £230. We also raised £725 on a GoFundMe page.”

