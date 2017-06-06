Search

WATCH: Drunk Derbyshire man wedges himself in cement mixer and gets spun around

The video shows Orry Packard spinning round in the cement mixer shouting 'Oh my God'.

Video footage of a drunk reveller being spun around in a cement mixer in Derbyshire has been uploaded online.

The film, which was published online by the Daily Mail, shows Orry Packard carrying out the stunt at a friend's barbecue in Heanor.

According to the article, a group of friends had been messing about on bikes and sit-on lawnmowers before Orry moved on to the cement mixer.

The clip shows him spinning round a number of times while shouting 'Oh my God' as spectators laugh in the background.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I was quite drunk.

"My head was spinning afterwards. I was actually on it for even longer than the video shows.

"It's just one of those things you do when you're at a party. It did take me a bit by surprise but it gave everyone a good laugh."