WEATHER: A murky and cold day for the East Midlands

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Tuesday, December 6 is for a murky day, with low cloud and locally persistent mist and fog.

Given light winds, these conditions may persist in many areas throughout the day, with only limited brighter intervals developing as temperatures languish in single figures.

Maximum Temperature 7°C.

Tonight mist and fog should reform widely to give another murky night, perhaps with the odd spot of rain.

It will be milder than recently, with near double-figure temperatures in places.

Minimum Temperature 5°C.