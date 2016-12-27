Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Tuesday December 27

It will be a cold and bright start to the day with any isolated mist or fog patches clearing.

Through the day there will be plenty of sunny spells and light winds, although still a little chilly. Maximum Temperature 7C.

Tonight it will be cold overnight. Areas of mist and freezing fog will develop quite quickly through the evening with a sharp frost developing widely. Minimum Temperature -4C.

Wednesday will see a frosty and in places foggy morning. A dry and bright day for many although fog will linger across some areas giving a very cold and dull day. Maximum Temperature 5C