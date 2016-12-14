Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Wednesday December 14

Today there will be a cloudy and misty start but with some brighter intervals through the morning, and more widespread sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Mild for the time of year. Maximum Temperature 11 °C.

Tonight there will be some clear spells at first, but low cloud and mist will become widespread overnight, and perhaps with a little rain on the Derbyshire hills by morning. Minimum Temperature 5 °C.

Thursday: will be a generally cloudy day across the region with some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time, mainly in the west. However, some brighter intervals should develop in the afternoon. Maximum Temperature 10 °C.