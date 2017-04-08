WEATHER: Temperatures set to soar this weekend

Derbyshire is set for plenty of sunshine this weekend, so get the sunglasses and lotion at the ready!

Don’t be fooled by an early mist in some parts, it is set to remain dry with sunny spells throughout this morning (April 8).

And according to the Met Office, by this afternoon it will be warm – with a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Better still, tomorrow’s temperatures are set to rise slightly – reaching a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius.

