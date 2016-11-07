West Hallam cricket club hosts sparkling bonfire night

West Hallam’s bonfire night was a red hot success as the community cricket club lit the fuse on its biggest event yet.

Volunteers from the White Rose club staged their annual fireworks fundraiser on Saturday, November 5.

The show was supported by community businesses and suppliers including Ward Recycling, Quality Fry chip shop,

Club member Peter Hort, 37, said: “We like to do what we can for the community, and it helps us to pay our bills—but everyone puts in their time for free, so we have to say a big thanks to them.”

“It was a great night, around 1,000 people came—we’re getting more visitors from other villages every year.”

As well as two fireworks displays, spectators also enjoyed live music.

Local photographer John Fowler snapped these stunning images .