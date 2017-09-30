Woman rescued from Long Eaton house fire

A woman has been rescued from a house which was alight in Long Eaton.

The fire broke out yesterday, Friday, September 29 and firefighters from Long Eaton, Leicester Fire and Rescue and Notts Fire service were called to Elgar Drive at around 8.40pm.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “One female was rescued from the property by the fire service and the East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Police were also in attendance,”

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.