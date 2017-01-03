Work to start on £260,000 project to replace water pipes in Long Eaton and Sandiacre

More than a quarter of a million pounds is to be invested in new water pipes in two Erewash towns.

Severn Tent is planning to replace around five kilometres of water pipes in Long Eaton and Sandiacre.

In recent years a number of pipes have burst in the area and the water company has now taken the decision to make a £260,000 investment to improve supplies.

Work is scheduled to start on Monday January 16 and is expected to take around seven months.

Mike Holder, from Severn Trent, said: “This is a big investment for Long Eaton and Sandiacre as we’re very aware that, recently, the pipes there haven’t been as reliable as we’d like and, after several bursts, we realised we needed to take action to stop it happening so often in the future.”

Severn Trent will be hosting a drop-in session on Monday January 9, from 5pm to 7.30pm at Dovedale Primary School in Long Eaton.

Roads that will be affected during the first phase of work are Derby Road, Longmoor Lane, Victor Crescent, Lock Lane, Margaret Avenue, Hayworth Road and Dorothy Avenue in Sandiacre and Dovedale Avenue, Rosedale Close, Sterndale Road and Monsaldale Close in Long Eaton.

Mr Holder added: “We’ll be working as quickly as possible to get the new pipes in place but there will be some traffic restrictions while the work is completed. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this causes but the new pipes will make a huge difference to water supplies.”