WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY: Tips to improve your mental health and how to get help

Today is World Mental Health Day- a global event dedicated to raising awareness of mental illness and how it impacts people worldwide.

October 10 is an opportunity for people affected by or connected to mental illness to speak out on issues, working together to mobilize support for mental health services.

And it’s more important than you might think.

It is predicted that by 2030, depression could be the world’s leading illness.

On top of this, suicide is currently the most common cause of death for men aged 20-49 years in the UK.

These issues, among many others, demonstrate why its crucial to break the stigma surround mental illness.

Here’s how you can take step towards feeling better:

1) Talk

Simply talking through your problems can be incredibly comforting and will help you figure what your next course of action should be.

Confide in a friend or a family member you trust, or seek out local or online support groups so you can be around people who understand what you’re going through.

2) Take care of yourself

If you take good care of your physical health, the chances are your mental health will be in good shape too.

Eating healthily and exercising at least three times a week for 30 minutes, which increases the happy hormone seratonin in your brain, can do wonders for your mental wellbeing.

3) Visit your GP

It seems like a no-brainer, but a lot of people who suffer from mental health issues are hesitant to ask their GP for help,

But doctors are qualified to deal with mental illnesses as well as physical ones.

Your GP will be able to assess the state of your mental health, prescribing medication if necessary or advising you on ways to feel better naturally.

4) Cut out negative influences

People who have a negative impact on your life can sometimes be the root of the problem.

Cutting these people out of your life and surrounding yourself with people who make you feel happy and accept you for who you are can greatly boost your recovery.

5) Don’t be ashamed

Most people are affected by a mental illness at some stage in their lives. Help is out there, and nobody should have to suffer alone. Don’t be afraid to seek help.

Contacts:

THE SAMARITANS: A free and confidential 24 helpline for people suffering with thoughts of suicide- Call 116 123

MIND: A charity which provides information on mental illnesses and where to get help: Call 0300 123 3393

elefriends.org.uk: A friendly online community for people experiencing a mental health problem.