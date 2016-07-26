Y Not Festival goers warned “drugs are not welcome”

Thousands of revellers gearing up for Y Not Festival this weekend are being warned that drugs are not welcome through the gates.

Derbyshire police are working with the organisers of the festival to ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone attending.

Around 25,000 people are expected to attend the event in Pikehall which takes place between July 28 and 31.

As part of their work to keep the festival safe, officers will be supporting security staff who will be looking for drugs entering the site.

There will be specially trained dogs to sniff out drugs on festival goers as they enter the site. Anyone found with illegal drugs will not be allowed into the festival.

There will also be drugs amnesty bins that people can put drugs in anonymously. The bins will be removed by officers at the end of the day.

Sergeant Phil Bateman, who has overseen the Y Not policing operation, said: “We want visitors to the festival to enjoy themselves in a safe, drug-free environment so we will be working hard to deter any activity of this kind.

“Drugs are not welcome. If you take them, or deal in them, you may be caught and dealt with accordingly. People entering the grounds are subject to search as a condition of entry and you will not be allowed in if you are caught with drugs. It is simply not worth the risk.”

Police are also keen to remind festival-goers to be mindful of their personal security and to look after their belongings.

Both uniformed and plain clothed officers will be patrolling the site and car park throughout the weekend to prevent thefts and speak to people about personal security.

Safety tips for festival-goers include:

* Keep valuable items with you in a secure bag or inside pocket at all times. Campers are encouraged to put valuables in their sleeping bag with them when they go to bed.

* Stick with your friends - if you’re with people you know and trust, the chances are you’ll look out for each other. Festivals give you the opportunity to meet new friends but going off with people who you’ve just met may lead you into situations you don’t want to be in.

* Moderate your alcohol consumption as if you overdo it you’ll be less aware and less likely to spot dangers.

* Plan your transport home - keep enough money for your journey home and make sure you know how to get away from the site. It’s a rural location with no scheduled bus services passing the festival.

For more information about the festival visit the website www.ynotfestivals.co.uk<http://www.ynotfestivals.co.uk>.