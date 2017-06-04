Yellow weather warning issued for rain

The Met Office has issued a two-day yellow weather warning for rain and could cause localised flooding and difficult driving conditions.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Heavy rain is expected across Wales and Northwest England on Monday, lasting into Tuesday morning. This will be persistent in some places with the potential for localised flooding along with disruption to some transport routes and more difficult driving conditions.

“This has the potential to give 80 mm of rainfall in a few places during Monday.”

The warning will be in place from 6am on Monday, June 5 to 6am Tuesday, June 6.