Yobs lock 40 parents and children inside community football ground

Officers are appealing for information after a group of children and parents were locked in their football training ground in the latest of a series of attacks at the site.

The incident happened between 10.30am and 12 midday on Saturday, November 13 at the Ilkeston and Stanton Football Club’s ground on Derby Road, Ilkeston.

A group of around 40 parents and children were at the ground when someone locked the gates with a bike lock which then had to be cut to open the gates.

The situation follows a series of damage incidents at the ground which has seen locks and padlocks coated in silicone and tar.

Inspector Jim Thompson, who is in charge of policing for the area said: “ he club has suffered a number of damage to locks and padlocks over the last few months which have been inconvenient to them, however this is far more serious.

“The entrance gates to the ground were locked with children inside who were taking part in sport. Clearly if there had been a need to gain access for medical treatment to any of the children this would have been delayed by the thoughtless action of this person.

“The club have no idea of the motive behind these attacks but we would now ask that if anyone has any information they come forward as the incidents are now of a more serious nature.”

Rob Kirk, chairman of Stanton and Ilkeston Football Club, said: “All of our club members are very disappointed with the numerous criminal attacks that have been carried out on the various padlocks and gates adjacent to our home ground.

“Our club is run entirely by volunteers on a non-profit making basis. This sort of behaviour uses up valuable time and money that would otherwise be spent positively.

“We are currently striving to regenerate an overgrown area back in to somewhere that our local community can use, in a controlled manner, and be proud of at the same time. It will see an investment of over £500,000 in to the heart of Ilkeston.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call the team on 101, quoting reference 16000367140. Alternatively, send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org