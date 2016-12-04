You may be asked to pay more for Derbyshire police

Derbyshire residents may be asked to pay more for policing.

Hardyal Dhindsa, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner, is considering a two per cent increase in the amount of money people pay for police services in their council tax.

That equates to a Band D property paying an extra £3.54 per year - which would raise about £1million annually - and is in line with Government expectations for all forces in England.

Mr Dhindsa has launched an online survey asking residents what they think about the plan.

The survey, which runs until December 31, can be completed at http://www.derbyshire-pcc.gov.uk/Taking-Part/Consultation-and-Community-Engagement/Consultation-and-Community-Engagement-2016/Budget-Consultation-2017-18.aspx

Mr Dhindsa said: "The public has been incredibly supportive of the challenges facing our police force in terms of demand pressures and reduced resources over the years and has understood the impact this has had on investment.

"Derbyshire remains a strong-performing force and I want to continue that momentum with robust, outcome-driven services to protect the vulnerable and ordinary people.

"Thankfully, the chancellor indicated in his comprehensive spending review last year that there would be no real term cuts in overall police funding but this is subject to Police and Crime Commissioners in England applying a two per cent increase to their council tax precept.

"I'm ever mindful of my responsibilities to listen to the public and this survey gives local people the chance of telling me what they think about our services and how much they are prepared to pay for them.

"I realise it's a busy time of year but if you can take a few minutes to share your views I would be very grateful."