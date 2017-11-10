Youngsters hope to raise £1,000 for children’s charity

NCS students will be hosting a fundraising event at the weekend to raise money for Children in Need.

The event is set to take place from 10am to 4pm on Sunday November 12 at Lanky Bill’s Fun Shack in Langley Mill.

The group will be holding a cake sale, raffle, tombola, face painting, and children’s crafts and games, and there will also be the opportunity for youngsters to meet Pudsey.

Spokesman Caladesi Rose said: “We are aiming to raise £1000 for a great cause; many local businesses have already been a huge help and donated raffle prizes for the event, which we are very appreciative of.

“We are passionate about not only raising money for such a amazing charity and being able to make more people aware of it but also getting more young people involved with NCS and making them aware of the opportunities it can bring.”

For more information go to NCS Amber Valley on Facebook.