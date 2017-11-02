Youngsters in Ilkeston sow the seeds of Remembrance

Youngsters from Ilkeston’s Chaucer Junior School have teamed up with Erewash Borough Council for a special planting project at the town’s Cenotaph.

They joined council workers for the planting on Tuesday ahead of the annual Remembrance Sunday service in the Market Place on November 12.

Kerry Wheatley, who leads the gardening team at the school, said it ‘is always a special project for us’ to help the council with the planting.

As well as the service in Ilkeston, there will be one in Long Eaton Market Place too.