LETTER: Leave voters should help remainers out of depression

Alan Craw wrote a lengthy and original plea for help for those emotionally scarred by the Brexit vote (Referendums, Chad December 28).

Read Alan’s letter here.

It is incumbent on those who voted leave to consider a New Year resolution to help remainers out of their depression. Leavers might resolve that if remainers dress to identify themselves clearly in public (say as Oompa-Loompas, which may make them feel better anyway) then they will smile at them, pat them on the shoulder, wish them an enjoyable day and give them the name and contact details of a grief counsellor. A happy New Year to all Chad readers, however you voted.

Tony Emery

Highland Road, Mansfield