Zombie knife man spotted in pub

Police tracked down a man who was armed with a notorious Zombie knife after he had been seen with the weapon in a pub.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 27, how Adam George Cooper, 28, of Park Road, Chesterfield, approached a manager at the Wetherspoon’s Portland Hotel, in Chesterfield, with the knife sticking out of his pocket. Zombie knives have been inspired by horror movies and feature serrated edges and can have words on them glamorising violence.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The defendant came into the pub complaining items had been stolen from him and the manager said he should report it to the police. Cooper felt the manager had not wanted to help him because he felt she thought he was a smackhead. As he walked out she saw a black-handled knife sticking out of the back pocket of his jeans and she called the police.”

The defendant returned to the pub 15 minutes later, according to Mrs Allsop, to apologise for his earlier comments and said he had since found his belongings but when he turned to leave he still had the knife in his back pocket.

Mrs Allsop said police tracked Cooper down on park Road and he said the knife was a bottle opener when it was a Zombie knife with a six-inch blade. In his interview with police he made no comment but had previously told police he had the blade for self-defence.

Cooper pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in public without lawful authority after the incident on September 11.

Defence solicitor Pari Seeley said: “What he did say to police was that his home had been broken into and property had been stolen and he was attacked. And when he returned from a night-out he believed someone was in his house and for this reason he picked up the knife.”

Ms Seeley added Cooper had forgotten he had the knife and he had gone to the pub but felt the manager did not want to help. Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing later today, October 3.