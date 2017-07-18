Borrington batters Town as Ticknall have the edge

Sandiacre suffered a blow to their Derbyshire Premier League title hopes as hosts Ticknall earned a winning draw on Saturday.

The result leaves Sandiacre now just three points clear at the top with Spondon still giving chase.

Sandiacre skipper Dan Wheeldon won the toss and opted to let the home side bat first but his opposing captain Paul Borrington was determined to make him regret that decision.

He struck a superb 136 not out, which included 14 fours and two sixes, to help his side to an eventual total of 278-4.

Alongside him, others batted well with Tom Wood (21), Joss Morgan (27), Zain Abbas (32) and Richard Brown (8) all contributing, James Hollingsworth unbeaten on 27 at the end with Wheeldon having taken two of the wickets as well as a catch.

Sandiacre scored steadily in reply but the target never looked likely to be reached.

Rob Cook was top performer with the bat as his 46 helped his team along to 189-8 before time ran out, Abbas proving to be Sandiacre’s main destroyer as he took four wickets and Sam Trotman three.

This weekend sees Sandiacre on the road again with Cutthorpe the hosts, a side who currently sit second from bottom in the league standings and in big danger of being relegated.

The second XI will host South Wingfield at Longmoor Lane while Trentside will be the hosts for the third XI in their game.