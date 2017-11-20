Critchley to join up with Lions squad Down Under

Derbyshire all-rounder Matt Critchley is heading Down Under to represent England this winter.

Critchley will link up with the Lions squad this week as part of his overseas placement in Australia.

Critchley has been playing Grade cricket in Sydney and practicing with the New South Wales State squad for the last month as part of the ECB’s men’s international pathway set up.

He will now join up with Andrew Flower’s squad in Brisbane to work with Peter Such, the ECB’s spin-bowling lead, and former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill, alongside the rest of the spinners of the Lions tour.

Such said: “We have recognised spin bowling as a priority area, and this is tangible evidence of our commitment to do all we can on our Pathway programmes during the winter.

“The way Mason Crane seized the opportunity we provided for him in Sydney last winter has been well-documented, to such an extent that he made his senior England debut in the summer, and is now on the Ashes tour.

“Having the Lions in Brisbane means we can offer further opportunities, experience and support to more of our promising spinners this winter, by bringing Matt Parkinson, Matt Critchley, Delray Rawlins and Stuart MacGill up from Sydney.”