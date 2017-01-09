Derbyshire cricketer to guest speak at meeting

Derbyshire cricketer Wayne Madsen’s Benefit Year kicks off at the Proact Stadium on January 24 when he will be the guest speaker of Chesterfield Cricket Lovers’ Society, writes John Windle.

Madsen first secured a two-year Derbyshire contract in 2009 after cracking two centuries in his first four games with the county and averaged 57.78 in the County Championship in his first season.

He became captain in 2012 and guided Derbyshire to promotion in his first season - their first honour for 20 years. His personal highlight was a career-best 231 against Northamptonshire and he shared a ninth-wicket partnership of 261 with Tom Poynton which fell only 23 runs short of the world record.

In total, the 32-year-old has amassed over 11,000 runs in all formats for Derbyshire, with that number set to rise after he committed his future to Derbyshire until the end of 2019, by which time he will have represented the county for 11 years

Cricket Lovers’ chairman Mike Taylor said: “We are very pleased to welcome Wayne as a guest speaker particularly at the start of his benefit year. We decided to transfer our meeting to the Proact Stadium to ensure that there is plenty of room for members and non-members.”

The event starts at 7.30pm and is open to both members and non-members of the society. For further information please contact society secretary John Windle on 07712 526354.