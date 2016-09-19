Derbyshire sign wicketkeeper Gary Wilson from Surrey

Derbyshire County Cricket Club has signed Ireland international wicketkeeper-batsman Gary Wilson from Surrey on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who will join the county at the end of the season, has featured in 115 games for Ireland scoring over 2,000 runs, with a top score of 113, and claiming 91 dismissals.

Wilson, who made his Surrey debut in 2005, has appeared in 60 first-class fixtures for the county, scoring 2,931 runs at an average of 40 and claiming 120 dismissals. He captained the club for five months in 2014.

He has also been a consistent performer in both one-day formats, playing in 124 matches and scoring 1,940 runs.

Head coach, John Sadler said: “Gary is a very talented cricketer who has performed consistently with the bat and behind the stumps for Surrey and Ireland. He will bring real experience to the side.

“He has enjoyed success, securing promotion in 2015 and reaching the Royal London One-Day Cup final in the same season, and knows how to win games.”

Wilson added: “I know Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman really well and I’ve heard plenty about what he wants to achieve. I can’t wait to get started.

“There’s a lot of talent at the club and they are learning and improving all the time. I’m keen to play a part as a senior player in ensuring that the squad’s potential is turned into success on the field.”