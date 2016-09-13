Dolan returns to Ilkeston on loan from Barnsley

Teenager Rhys Dolan has signed for Ilkeston on a month’s loan from Championship side Barnsley.

The 18-year-old came through the Ilkeston academy before joining Barnsley in December 2015.

He has since featured several times for the Tykes’ U21 side, but it is felt some more first team action under his belt could be beneficial to his development.

Ilkeston head coach Paul Holland said: “Rhys is a player who we know very well and have kept an eye on since his move at the end of last year.

“He’s a player who knows how we like to play the game and he’ll be a great acquisition to the squad, but like everyone else at the club, he will have to show me that he’s worthy of wearing the Ilkeston shirt.

“He’s done very well so far at Barnsley and they think very highly of him, but it’s come to a point now where he needs to be playing more competitive football.

“Barnsley contacted me to see if we would be interested in taking him on loan and if I get offered a player like Rhys who will improve the squad, I’d be silly not to take him.

“I’m still looking at other options as well, I’ve made no secret that I’d like to bring a centre forward in and that’s something I’ll keep working on.”

Dolan could feature for Ilkeston in tonight’s game away to Whitby Town.