Ex-Lancashire all-rounder Luis Reece delighted to sign for Derbyshire

Luis Reece was delighted to put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

The former Lancashire all-rounder spoke of how the club’s plans for the future was a key factor in his decision.

He said: “I’m grateful to Derbyshire for providing me with this opportunity. Speaking to the club, they have exciting ambitions for the years ahead and I can’t wait to get started.”

During a four-year stint with Lancashire, the top-order batsman made 30 appearances across all three formats, scoring 1,235 runs at an average of 31.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a standout debut season for the county in 2013, when he appeared in 10 first-class fixtures hitting 722 runs at an average of 55 and was named Lancashire’s Young Player of the Year as they secured promotion to the top flight.

Reece has also had spells playing for the Unicorns, the Marylebone Cricket Club and Leeds/Bradford MCCU during which time he gained experience in all forms.

In addition to his talents as a batsman, Reece offers a left-arm option with the ball and has taken 22 wickets at senior level.

Director of Cricket Kim Barnett said: “Luis is a very talented batsman, in both red and white ball cricket, who is also an improving left-arm seam bowler.

“He had limited opportunities at Lancashire over the last few seasons, mainly due to injury, but when called upon he performed to a high level and shown his abilities.

“This is a fresh start for Luis and provides him with a chance to show us what he can do. He will also further strengthen our line-up and provide us with another option at the top of the order.”