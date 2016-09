Ilkeston FC’s Evo-Stik League Premier Division game with Hednesford Town, abandoned due to floodlight failure last week, is to be replayed.

The match was stopped after 83 minutes with Hednesford winning 2-1 at the time, the referee abandoning the game soon afterwards when power to the floodlights could not be restored.

You can read a report from the original match HERE

A date for the rearranged fixture is yet to be announced.