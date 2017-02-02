Ariyibi sad to leave Spireites but excited by Forest challenge

Gboly Ariyibi has explained his sadness at ending his three-year spell with Chesterfield, but also his joy at earning a move to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Ariyibi was a deadline day signing for the currently managerless Reds having played 96 times for Chesterfield, scoring four goals.

And as Ariyibi told the Spireites’ official website, it was a move he couldn’t turn down.

He said: “It’s a very sad day, I’ve had some good memories here and met some great people,” said Ariyibi.

“It came about late Monday night and I’m obviously delighted with the news. Forest are a big club and it’s a great step for my career. Anyone in my position would have done the same I think.”

The American-born 22-year-old reflected on his time with Chesterfield with fondness, having come to the club as a teenager following his release by Leeds United.

He said: “I’d say the highlight was signing here when I was 19 and just coming into professional football. It’s the club that gave me a real chance to show myself.

“The lads are all great lads, the coaching staff and Ritchie (Humphreys) have been here a long time.

“The boys know each other very well and with the talent we’ve got and we’ve been saying it since the start of the season that we shouldn’t be fighting to stay up, and should be pushing for higher than where we are.

“I thank the Chesterfield fans for all the support. I heard each and every one of them when they’re cheering my name. It’s been a great three years here,” he added.