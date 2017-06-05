BREAKING: Ilkeston FC are wound up in the high court

Ilkeston FC looks to be no more after the club was issued with a winding up order in the high court on Monday morning - just hours after a deal to take over the Robins had been revealed.

A winding up petition had been brought against the club by Hire Intelligence Ltd for unpaid debts, and despite the proposed takeover being on the verge of completion, the presiding judge has decided it is too little, too late.

Robins chairman Nigel Harrop has said he will be appealing against the judgement and Hire Intelligence have seven days before they can activate the winding up order which would officially send the club into liquidation.

Ilkeston FC were formed in 2010 following the liquidation of Ilkeston Town Football Club - also due to unpaid debts.

Players and staff hadn’t been paid since December and following the club’s relegation it was hoped new ownership would save the club.

Earlier on Monday, a company called All Eight Sports Management released a statement osaying that they had reached an agreement ‘in principle’ to buy the club, subject to final agreement.

The statement, issued by All Eight director Clem Leech, said: “All Eight are pleased to confirm that it has reached an agreement in principle for the take over of Ilkeston Football Club subject to final agreement.

“We are looking forward to working within the local community, promoting and extending the excellent academy facilities whilst also ensuring we maintain good relations with the fanbase which is very important to us.

“Our objective to build a sustainable future for Ilkeston and we are looking forward to working with the loyal supporters and volunteers to ensure that their views are heard and taken on board.

“The minute the deal is confirmed we will immediately be in contact with creditors, players and fan groups to discuss our proposals and to arrange a Q & A session where we will talk directly to supporters.”

More news on this story will follow.