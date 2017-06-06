BREAKING: Ilkeston FC thrown out of Evo-Stik League

Another nail has been added into Ilkeston FC’s coffin today with the news that they have been thrown out of the Evo-Stik League.

The Robins were wound up in the high court on Monday over unpaid debts, but were planning to appeal the decision with lawyers believed to be in talks to strike a deal with creditors.

However, today’s news means even if the club is saved, they now have no league to play in next season and were they to find one, would seemingly have to take at least one further step down the pyramid.

A statement from the Northern Premier League said: “The Northern Premier League refused Ilkeston FC a licence following repeated breaches of the previously issued Conditional Licence applied last season.

“The League is aware of the separate proceedings against Ilkeston FC heard yesterday (Monday 5 June) at Liverpool Crown Court, the outcome of which will determine the future of Ilkeston Football Club and the level at which it plays in the future.”

As a result, Goole AFC, who were Ilkeston FC’s first ever opponents in league football back in 2011, have been saved from relegation out of the NPL.

More to follow.