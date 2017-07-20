BREAKING: Steve Chettle set to become first Ilkeston Town FC boss

Steve Chettle is expected to named as the ever manager of the newly-formed Ilkeston Town FC

Former Nottingham Forest star Chettle is a familiar face at the New Manor Ground having been assistant manager to Kevin Wilson when Ilkeston FC were in existence.

The duo moved to Nuneaton Town at the end of the 2014/15 season, and while Wilson lost his job there last season, Chettle remained.

However, Nuneaton have today confirmed that Chettle has left to become Ilkeston Town’s manager.

The Advertiser understands that former Eastwood Town, Mansfield Town and Buxton goalkeeper Ian Deakin, who was in charge at Kimberley Miners Welfare last season, will work alongside Chettle.

Confirmation over the new club’s tenancy of the New Manor Ground has yet to be officially confirmed, but fixtures have been announced with Ilkeston’s Midland Football League Division One season due to start at Uttoxeter Town on August 5.

More to follow.