BREAKING: Workington v Ilkeston OFF as Robins fail to raise a team

Ilkeston FC’s Evo-Stik Northern Premier League match away at Workington has been postponed after several players refused to travel to Cumbria.

The Robins were due to leave Derbyshire early on Saturday morning but the Advertiser undertands only a handful of players were prepared to make the trip.

A number of the club’s players and staff have not been paid since December, and despite assurances being given to players recently that the situation was due to improve in the near future, no resolution has yet been found.

The Advertiser understands a takeover of the club remains on the cards but with no completion on the immediate horizon, and despite some of the playing squad being willing to travel and play, not enough were available for the match to take place.

Captain Matt Baker posted this statement via the supporters group on their forum.

“Today was the day no one wanted to happen, I feel it is important that you are aware of the situation and the reasons as you, the fans, make this club.

“Before I start, I would like to apologise to every fan about today, especially the fans that turned up early for the game.

“The players made the decision that things had to change, players have been beaten into this situation due to a lack of wages and communication.

“We were given hope weeks ago and unfortunately this hasn’t materialised yet, the players want to play but felt this situation needed to come to an end and hopefully this will help.

“I believe that the the chairman is working hard to solve the problems and will be speaking to us on Monday to resolve this situation ASAP.

“I’m sure you have many questions and hopefully these will be answered sooner rather than later.”As captain of the club, I would like to say thank you and sorry to every one of you, including: fans, stewards, Matthew, Graham all the volunteers, Margaret/Bob and especially Andrew.

“We all understand the hard work you put in and this is certainly not what you deserve. Hopefully see you Tuesday. Thanks, Matt.”

More on this story will follow as details emerge.

