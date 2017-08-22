Buoyant Ilkeston building momentum - Chettle

Steve Chettle believes there is a “buoyant” mood around Ilkeston Town after their first win of the season.

The Robins registered a 2-0 home victory over Coventry Copsewood on Saturday to lift them up the MFL Division One table in front of more than 400 supporters.

And Chettle is under no illusions as to how important it is to perform well at the New Manor Ground as he and his players look to keep the feel-good-factor.

Close to 600 turned out for their first home game of the season and there were strong numbers again seven days later for the match against Copsewood.

Chettle said: “We needed to get three points on the board as quickly as possible to keep the people interested and hopefully next week there will be more people through the door as well.

“Coventry were sat at the top of the league table at the start of the day and we’d had a disappointing first game of the season at home.

“We worked hard during the week and tried to put some things right and I thought the performance was very positive in a 2-0 win.”

Alex Marshall grabbed both the Robins’ goals in the win in what saw a slight change in formation from the defeat to Heath Hayes.

“Alex scored two goals and made his first start to the season. We changed our formation slightly and put an extra striker at the top of the pitch.

“Alex got his just rewards with a goal in the third minute and also 10 minutes into the second half,” said Chettle, who was talking ahead of Tuesday night’s game away at Stafford Town.

The trip to Stafford is the first of three league fixtures in the space of six days for Chettle’s chargers, with Lichfield City away on Saturday and Coventry Alvis at home on Bank Holiday Monday.

“There seems to be two at home and two away at the moment and I think at some stage of the season there is three at home and then three away.

“I don’t know if they are done for a reason but we just take the games as they come and see where we go,” said Chettle, who is enjoying life back at Ilkeston.

“It’s good to be back. I finished my career here, I have a son who came through the system here who has gone on to play professional football and academy and assistant manager here.

“It’s a popular place for me and I know it’s the same for a lot of other people. I want to establish a football club in the town that everyone is proud of and a positive environment around the town.

“That’s all we can ask for to start with. It’s a long process. We’re only a month into our new reign but they need a little patience with everyone; myself, the players and the fans all going in the right direction.”

And added: “I think people are happy being here. We’ve got the best ground in the league, we’ve got the best supporters in the league but we know results are the most important thing to get people through the gate to keep momentum and positivity.”