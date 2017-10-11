Chettle facing selection poser

Steve Chettle got the headache he wanted after seeing his Ilkeston Town side win emphatically in the Derbyshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Chettle made several changes to his starting eleven, giving run-outs to players who haven’t featured as frequently in recent games.

And with the Robins looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Studley when they return to league action this weekend, Chettle has some decisions to make.

He said: “I had two main aims, to win the game in 90 minutes and to win it healthily, both of which we achieved.

“We scored five and it could have been nine or ten in the end but it was good to see Smudger (Calum Smith) get his first two goals and Tim Hopkinson get a couple more scruffy ones and we go into the next round quite happy.

“It’s also given us plenty to think about for Saturday, which is what Ian Deakin and I challenged them to do.

“They’ve won comfortably and we’ll discuss the team on Thursday in training.”

Smith, meanwhile, was delighted to have got his first goals for the club during Tuesday’s win.

The diminutive striker caused problems for Mickleover throughout and could well have added to his brace.

He said: “It was good to get my first two goals and to be honest I should have had a hat-trick but a couple of the chances fell to my weaker foot and I couldn’t convert, but I can’t make excuses!

“I was getting in good positions though and I was happy to score the goals I did which is what the gaffer wanted me to do.

“I’m quite versatile and can play on the wing, in behind the strikers or up front so I hope I can secure a place in the team for the upcoming games.”

Looking back to Saturday’s defeat at Studley which left the Robins still searching for their first away win of the season, although Chettle was disappointed to have seen a half-time lead evaporated after the break, not helped by a red card for skipper Martin Lench, he was still able to take from positives from the game.

He said: “I thought we were fantastic in the first-half and the switch to 4-4-2 suited us again.

“We could have been two or three up at half-time but we did say at the break that there was no way Studley would be as bad again in the second-half.

“We started in the worst fashion by conceding and then having Lenchy sent off and it meant we faced an uphill battle.

“I hate conceding goals easily to teams. We gave them a penalty and presented them with chances and it can’t happen.

“If teams carve us open with decent football that’s one thing, but we can’t give teams head starts.

“I’d said to Martin at half-time not to get in any tackles as he was on a yellow card, but while in the end I don’t think there was a great deal in the incident that saw him sent off despite the ref showing him a straight red, he needs to not get himself into those situations.”

Ilkeston host Chelmsley Town at the New Manor Ground on Saturday with a 3pm kick-off, their visitors currently in 13th place in the MFL Division One table.

Meanwhile, striker Paris Simmons has left the club due to ongoing work commitments making it difficult for him to play a regular part.