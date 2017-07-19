Clock ticking as wait for NMG tenants goes on

The wait continues for official confirmation as to who will play football at the New Manor Ground - despite league fixtures for its likely tenants having been announced.

Ilkeston Town FC, formed by Notts County chairman Alan Hardy, will travel to Uttoxeter Town in their opening MFL Division One game on August 5, despite the club not yet having been confirmed as the NMG’s new leaseholders, nor as the liquidators’ choice to take on the assets of the defunct Ilkeston FC.

No manager or players have been confirmed either, nor has any pre-season programme been able to take place.

Erewash Borough Council, who own the ground, say they are now awaiting the decision of liquidators Smith Cooper as to who will take on the assets.

A council spokesman said: “It is not our decision as to who purchases the assets. That is down to the liquidators. After that, should the chosen party meet the terms of the lease, they can begin to operate at the New Manor Ground.

“We’ve said all along that we want a successful football team playing at the facility and we hope that will be the case.”

The Advertiser understands that only one bid remains on the table, believed to be that of Hardy who incorporated Ilkeston Town FC at the end of June.

The council spokesman added: “We are not aware of any other bidders as we don’t get involved in that side of things. The liquidator has a number of things he has to do now and we will play our part when necessary.”

Liquidators Smith Cooper were unavailable for comment before this week’s Advertiser went to press.

Keep an eye on www.ilkestonadvertiser.co.uk for further developments.