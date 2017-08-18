DERBY COUNTY BLOG: ‘Lawrence will bring different dimension to attack’

The opening three fixtures have brought a real mixed bag for Derby County.

A draw at Sunderland was followed by a disappointing 0-2 loss at home to Wolves and then on Tuesday night a 1-0 win against the visiting Preston side. Preston incidentally have been our opponents when we’ve recorded our opening win for three successive seasons now.

The team had a better shape about it on Tuesday night, playing Huddlestone and Johnson in front of the back four and a three man attacking midfield which saw Matej Vydra play behind striker David Nugent.

Tom Lawrence is the latest player to sign on the dotted line and become a Derby County player. Gary Rowett has been pursuing his interest in the 23-year-old for some time now.

Lawrence should add something different to the attack. Apart from his ability to run at defenders, he also has an eye for goal and last season hit double figures playing for a struggling Ipswich side. Many of them coming from long range too!

Hopefully Rowett will be able to add a couple more before the transfer window closes.

Two players that seem to be on their way out are Nick Blackman who was talking to Maccabi Tel Aviv and Jason Shackell. National media speculating he could be gone in this window.

On the injury front, George Thorne should hopefully be making an appearance in an Under-21 game very soon. Thorne really has had a lot of bad luck with injuries since his arrival three years ago.

Finally the game on Wednesday night saw the lowest crowd at Pride Park for a while! Only 24k which is disappointing after our figures from last season.

I know that some people vote with their feet if they feel that they aren’t getting value for money, but the team needs the fans behind them.

We get some very good crowds at Derby and hopefully the missing fans will be back very soon. There’s more to supporting a team than glory days. Through thick and thin most fans are loyal.