Derby County skipper Richard Keogh eager for Rams to put another good run together

Derby County skipper Richard Keogh is eager for his side to go on another long unbeaten run.

The Rams were well beaten by Reading going into the international break to end the club’s seven game unbeaten run which stretched back to 23rd September.

The run of three draws and four wins pushed the Rams to the bring of the Championship play-offs.

And Keogh, who was fored to go off early with an injury during the 4-2 home defeat to Reading, wants his side to bounce back and put another series of wins together.

“We have been on a great run with some big results against big teams,” he said.

“We did not start well against Reading and were not good enough on the day.

“In this league you get bumps in the road and it is how you react to that. We have had a good rest and we are ready to go this weekend.

“Training has gone well and we are excited to go on a good run.

“We will be looking at all the positives we had going into the Reading game. We have got a great squad and as individuals we all have to try and play as well as we can, naturally that will help us play well as a team.

“If we do that we will go on a good run and if we do that we will be ok.”

Derby kick off a busy period of games as the Christmas period approaches with a trip to Fulham tomorrow.

“There are a lot of tough games coming up and a busy schedule ahead,” added Keogh.

“It’s a great chance to go on a run and get some points on the board and get up the league table.

“Players love to play so the rush of Saturday/Tuesday game does not bother us, there is no better feeling than playing football.”