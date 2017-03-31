Derby County v QPR fan’s preview: Rams at their best when they press

Gary Rowett will be hoping for a win in his first home game in charge on Friday evening.

On the back of conceding a last minute equaliser in the East Midlands Derby, the Rams are looking to get their first win under new manager Gary Rowett.

The Rams will play QPR at Pride Park in front of the Sky cameras on Friday night. Derby will be looking to get their second win in ten championship games.

The visitors for Friday’s fixture, QPR, are coming in to the game high on confidence with a 5-1 win over championship strugglers Rotherham.

Ian Holloway’s side are unbeaten in four games and currently sit 15th just three points behind the Rams whom currently sit 10th with a big gap of nine points off the play-offs.

Before Rowett came in, the Rams have looked to have a lack of confidence and effort. Rowett’s first game in charge saw the Rams get a point from arch rivals Nottingham Forest.

First half looked to be the same as before Rowett came in with a lack of effort but fortunately came in at half time 1-0 down. Although, Bradley Johnson had a goal disallowed which many thought the Derby midfielder did much wrong.

The Rams came out for the second half looking a different side. They pressed and challenged for every ball and within the first 20 minutes the rams went 2-1 up. As everyone has seen many times this season, Derby sat back on their 2-1 lead and most Derby fans saw what was coming. Pinillos scored for forest in the 94th minute and the game was seen as two points dropped.

Rowett can take a lot of positives from that performance in the fact when Derby press, that’s when the players are at their best.

Another positive is that Matej Vydra looks like a new player with two goals in his last three. Many Derby fans believe that the Czech international’s best position is playing just behind Nugent in the number 10 role. Vydra played there when Derby scored the two goals against Forest and was one of Derby’s best players.

My line ups for Friday...

Derby XI (4-2-3-1): GK Carson, RB Christie, CB Keogh, CB Pearce, LB Olsson, CM Johnson, CM Hughes, RW Ince, CAM Vydra, LW Russell, ST Nugent.

QPR XI (3-4-2-1): GK Smithies, CB Onuoha, CB Hall, CB Lynch, RWB Furlong, LWB Bidwell, CM Luongo, CM Freeman, CAM Sylla, CAM Ngbakoto, ST Smith.