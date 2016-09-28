DUFFERS’ DIARIES: More squad depth needed but it’s early days yet

It’s been a mixed week for Ilkeston with a great win at Buxton followed up with a defeat at Halesowen.

There’s no doubt Paul Holland needs some additions to his squad but achieving that is proving harder than he might have liked, with financial constraints seemingly an issue as much as anything else.

This season is, in my eyes, not going to be one where we’ll see Ilkeston getting anywhere near a promotion spot but staying up really shouldn’t be an issue. A mid-table spot may sound uninspiring, if that’s what they get, but it would perhaps be a good building block for whatever lies ahead.

But there’s a long way to go yet and a good run of form could yet propel Ilkeston up the table, as well as maybe even accompanying a decent cup run - starting this weekend at home to Stourbridge.

I mentioned last week that I was keen to find out more about the rumours Sheffield United are yet to pay a large chunk of money to Ilkeston as part of the Che Adams deal.

That remains my intention and I’ve had it on good authority that it is indeed the case that Blades haven’t yet paid up, the reasons behind it being a bit unclear at this stage.

I’ll hopefully be able to put a story out about it in the next week or so.

In the other big news this week, Sam Allardyce left the role he had coveted for so long within 67 days of getting it.

I had a few reservations about him getting the job in the first place but most of those were footballing rather than because there was a good chance he’d instead end up making a pillock of himself at a hotel.

He’ll no doubt be distraught and it’s a shame that the whole episode will probably be what he becomes most remembered for, but it’s a position that comes with great responsibility on a number of levels and he shouldn’t even have come close to putting himself in that position.

A man of his age and experience should know better, but that’s something he’ll now have plenty of time to dwell on.