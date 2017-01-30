‘Dynamic midfielder’ joins Nottingham Forest on loan from Aston Villa

They maybe managerless but Nottingham Forest continue to work in the transfer market, signing Aaron Tshibola on loan from Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old midfielder will join up with the Reds for the remainder of the season as they look to preserve their Championship status.

Forest have been without a manager since Philippe Montanier was sacked earlier this month, with Nigel Clough the latest name to be linked with the job.

Gary Brazil and Jack Lester have looked after first team duties since Montanier’s dismissal and have already seen skipper Henri Lansbury depart for Villa.

Tshibola is described by the club as a “dynamic midfielder”, who can “break up play effectively in midfield but also possesses a great passing ability and a fierce shot”.