EFL experience set to help new man at Ilkeston

Ilkeston Town have appointed Anthony Redwood as chief operating officer.

Redwood, who has considerable experience in the professional game after working for Cardiff City and Newport County, will oversee all areas of the club.

He said: “This is a challenge that excites me. It’s a project dedicated to the revival of the football club.

“The supporters were left with nothing so it’s our job to galvanise them and the wider community— and get people excited about Ilkeston Town again.

“We want to engage with the local community and make it an exciting place to be. We are aware the club has been troubled in recent times, but it’s the intention of Alan Hardy, Steve Chettle and myself to have success.

“Not only will we be concentrating on the football side, but we will be doing our best to grow Ilkeston Town as a business.”

Redwood started at Cardiff in youth development before becoming academy operations manager, also underpinning first-team administration also.

He was chief operating officer at Newport County, helping to establish it as an EFL club.

“I’m getting the same feeling about Ilkeston as I did at Newport when I first walked in,” said Redwood.

“It’s a small operation but a big club with a lot of good-hearted people.”