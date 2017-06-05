Ex Ilkeston boss laments ‘sad day’ as Robins are wound up in court

A former Ilkeston boss has expressed his sadness at news of the club’s winding up in court.

Kevin Wilson said he was ‘astounded’ at news that the club was no more after today’s action in the high court.

A winding up petition had been brought against the club by Hire Intelligence Ltd for unpaid debts, and despite the proposed takeover being on the verge of completion, the presiding judge has decided it is too little, too late.

It brings to an end the club’s short life after they were formed in 2010 following the liquidation of Ilkeston Town Football Club - also due to unpaid debts.

Wilson became boss at the New Manor Ground in 2009 and a year later when Ilkeston Town were wound up, he became the first ever manager of Ilkeston FC.

In May 2015 he departed, saying at the time he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ before taking up a position with Nuneaton Town.

Speaking today, the former Northern Ireland international said he felt for everyone affected by the winding up order.

“I don’t know if there’s any words,” he said.

“I’m astounded, it’s just so disappointing.

“I’m sure that there will be lots of people who will level criticism but it’s just a sad day for the people who have worked there, people who have put a lot of work into the football club and also the fans who have paid their money through the gates.”

Wilson says he was one of those still owed money by a club that hasn’t paid players and staff since December and suffered relegation from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League last season.

Under his tenure, the club produced a number of talented players who went on to join clubs in the Football League.

He’s disappointed that hasn’t continued to benefit Ilkeston.

“I haven’t been paid, I’m in the same boat,” he said.

“I feel for the fans, managers and players come and go but the fans are there all the time.

“For me, I had a fantastic relationship with the fans, we had some good times there.

“It was something that had good foundations. Players like Che Adams, Ashley Hunter and Akil Wright have gone on to bigger things, the club had the capacity to carry that on.”