FA CUP PREVIEW: Barwell v Ilkeston FC

Ilkeston continue on the road to Wembley this weekend as they head to divisional rivals Barwell in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Saturday’s opposition will be a stark contrast to that faced in the first qualifying round by the Robins, who dispatched Ashby Ivanhoe from three levels below them 6-0 two weeks ago.

Now they come up against a Barwell side who have had a mixed start to the season in the Evo-Stik Premier Division having won two, drawn three and lost two of their seven games so far.

They needed a replay to overcome Evesham United in the last round, a 2-0 win at home following a 2-2 draw in Worcestershire.

Their last league outing saw them draw 0-0 at high-flying Buxton last weekend.

Ilkeston, meanwhile, will be looking to recover from their 4-1 defeat at Warrington Town last weekend and then a 2-1 loss at Whitby Town on Tuesday

Holland could have new arrivals ahead of the weekend to add to his squad, with him having expressed his desire for more firepower this week

Should Saturday’s tie at Barwell end in a draw then the replay will take place at Ilkeston next Tuesday night.

Should there be an outright winner then Hednesford Town will instead be the visitors on Tuesday for a league fixture.