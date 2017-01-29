FA Cup review: Lincoln City and Oxford United steal the headlines as Wycombe face heart-break

It was a day to remember on Saturday as the FA Cup came to life with some memorable acts of giant-killing and heroics.

Non league Lincoln City stole the headlines after dumping out Championship high-flyers Brighton to progress to the fifth round.

It is the first time that the awesome Imps have reached the last 16 of the FA Cup in 115 years.

The Championship club took the lead through Richie Towell and took that lead into half-time, before Lincoln mounted a spirited comeback with goals from Alan Power, a Fikayo Tomori own goal and Theo Robinson.

Lincoln showed they can battle with the best of them and will be looking at the draw on Monday night with anticipation.

There was also another shock at the Kassam Stadium where Oxford United had an impressive victory over table-topping Newcastle United.

The League One side have reached the fifth round for the first time since 1994.

They went in front, just after half-time when Kane Hemmings met a cross at the back post to give them the lead.

Mitrovic failed to level from the spot, as his penalty was saved by Simon Eastwood in the Oxford goal. Curtis Nelson added a second from a Rob Hall corner before Toni Martinez capped off a great day for Oxford.

There was a shock in the early kick-off at Anfield, where Wolves continued their giant killing run with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Wolves made a dream start to the game, when Stearman put them in front after 53 seconds when he was left unmarked from a Helder Costa free-kick.

Costa then set up Andreas Weimann to put Wolves two up before half-time.

Divock Origi made it a tense finish when he himself was left with an easy tap in at the back post. Liverpool were lacklustre throughout and looked unlikely to get back in the game.

But it was pain for brave Wycombe Wanderers after they were beaten at Spurs with the last kick of the game.

Wycombe absolutely bossed the first half and went into the break with a two goal cushion after two goals from Paul Hayes when he found himself free at the back post, and his volley gave Vorm no chance in the Spurs net.

But the Premier League side came roaring back to level with quick-fire goals from Son and Janssen.

Garry Thompson headed Wycombe back in front as a shock looked on the cards, before Del Alli’s and Son, in the 97th minute, capped off a miraculous comeback.