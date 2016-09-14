Firepower tops Holland’s wishlist after Whitby loss

Paul Holland says more firepower is now urgently required as Ilkeston FC continued their winless start to the new league season.

A 2-1 defeat to Whitby Town on Saturday saw the Robins create plenty of openings but only have one goal to show for it, that being fine free-kick from Rory Coleman in the first-half.

And speaking after that game, Holland’s desire to rectify things was obvious.

He said: “We did better tonight than on Saturday at Warrington but we are in desperate need of a striker.

“It’s not a reflection on what we already have available, more a case of wanting more options and perhaps experience too in the forward positions.

“We’ve shown again tonight that managing games better is also a priority as we’ve conceded a few goals now right before half-time, where had we seen things out better things could have ended a lot differently.

“That said, we’ve given Whitby a good game tonight and their manager said that’s the best they’ve played so far.”

Tuesday’s result came just four days after a 4-1 reverse at Warrington Town, three first-half goals proving to be too much for the Robins to overcome despite Anthony Dwyer netting early in the second-half.

Holland said: “We weren’t good enough. I think the scoreline might have been a bit harsh but we conceded poor goals and missed good chances, particularly at 0-0. If Anthony nets when he’s through on goal it could be a different game.

“When we got the goal back we looked a lot brighter but you rarely win games from 3-0 down. I wanted us to go out and play for some pride and not to lose the second-half and we did that, but it was a disappointing day.”

Ilkeston were able to add to their squad on Tuesday when defender Rhys Dolan rejoined the club on loan from Barnsley.

The 18-year-old came through the Ilkeston academy before joining Barnsley in December 2015.

He has since featured several times for the Tykes’ U21 side, but it is felt some more first team action under his belt could be beneficial to his development.

Holland said: “Rhys is a player who we know very well and have kept an eye on since his move at the end of last year.

“He’s a player who knows how we like to play the game and he’ll be a great acquisition to the squad, but like everyone else at the club, he will have to show me that he’s worthy of wearing the Ilkeston shirt.

“He’s done very well so far at Barnsley and they think very highly of him, but it’s come to a point now where he needs to be playing more competitive football.

“Barnsley contacted me to see if we would be interested in taking him on loan and if I get offered a player like Rhys who will improve the squad, I’d be silly not to take him.”

Ilkeston are in FA Cup action again on Saturday when they travel to Barwell in the second qualifying round.

Should that game end in a draw then they will replay at the New Manor Ground next Tuesday, otherwise Hednesford Town will be the visitors on the same night in a league game.