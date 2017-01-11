Five players to watch in the Women’s Super League Two Spring Series

The Women’s Super League 2 (WSL) Spring Series kicks off on 11th February before concluding on 21st May.

The top division in women’s football – WSL 1 – have a later start to their campaign, beginning on 22nd April, running for six weeks.

The one-off competition will bridge the gap between the seasons after the WSL changed to a winter calendar this year.

There will be no promotion or relegation between WSL 1 and 2 and the Spring Series will provide competitive playing time for the league’s England internationals as they prepare for the Women’s Euros this summer.

Molly Jennens takes a look at five players who are worth looking out for.

Bethan Merrick (Aston Villa Ladies)

Bethan Merrick, Aston Villa Ladies’ star player in 2016, can play on either flank or as a number 10 and has an eye for goal, netting nine last term.

Not only is she a technically gifted winger, she possesses versatility; a characteristic that is admired through the Ladies side at Aston Villa.

Known for her jinking runs and pinpoint delivery, Merrick was a vital player in Villa’s sixth placed finish last season.

As one of the youngest in the squad, she had to show maturity beyond her years when leading out the team in the absence of skipper Katy Moran.

Sherry McCue (Sheffield Ladies)

Part-time fire fighter and Sheffield Ladies midfielder Sherry McCue was essential to their debutant season in WSL 2.

The no nonsense midfielder, who is strong on the ball, breaks up the play in the middle of the park.

However, McCue can also turn defence into attack with her Gerrard-esque distribution which sets her apart from her fellow midfield counterparts.

Ini-Abasi Umotong (Oxford United Women)

Oxford United Women forward Ini-Abasi Umotong was named the WSL 2 Players’ Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer after an impressive debut season last year.

The 22-year-old bagged 13 goals in 17 appearances for the Yellows.

The Nigerian born pacey striker and deadly finisher will be one to watch in the Spring Series if she continues this rich vein of form.

Georgia Broughman (Everton Ladies)

Georgia Broughman cemented her place in the centre of the defence after signing for Everton Ladies at the start of the 2016 WSL 2 campaign.

She was recognised as the Women’s Rising Star of the Year at the Northwest Football Awards at the end of last year.

Broughman formed a strong partnership with fellow centre-back Gabby George keeping five clean sheets last season, which left them five points off promotion.

She was also awarded with Everton Ladies’ Goal of the Season for her stunning long-range winner against Aston Villa Ladies.

Jo Wilson (London Bees)

In her first season for London Bees, striker Jo Wilson proved to be an integral part of the first team.

Joint top scorer in WSL 2, alongside Umotong, Wilson’s goals helped London Bees finish the season in fifth.

Quick on her feet and lethal in front of goal, the former Watford forward will relish the chance to once again display her attacking prowess next to Evie Clark.