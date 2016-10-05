Search

Football gossip: Southgate one of the ‘good guys’, rift at Borussia Dortmund puts Premier League on alert and who are the 16 men behind Pep at Man City?

ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

Here are the stories making today’s headlines...

Roy Keane labels Gareth Southgate as one of football’s good guys despite horror challenge in 1995 FA Cup semi-final CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Meet Pep Guardiola’s trusted 16-man Manchester City entourage who are helping the Spaniard launch a Premier League title assault CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Rift at Borussia Dortmund leaves Premier League on alert for top talent spotter - or boss Thomas Tuchel CLICK HERE (Mirror)

Lyon starlet Corentin Tolisso admits he “dreams” of playing for Arsenal CLICK HERE (Mirror)

TROUBLE AND STRIFE: Manchester United fear Anthony Martial’s personal problems are behind his poor form this season CLICK HERE (The Sun)

BHOY OH BOY Karamoko Dembele: Celtic’s wonderkid ‘nutmegged midwife’, could do 100 kick-ups at five years old and had coaches fighting over him CLICK HERE (The Sun)