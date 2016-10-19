FOOTBALL RUMOURS: City eye Messi move, Chelsea want Romagnoli, Neymar stays put, AVB for Wolfsburg?

The latest football rumours on Wednesday, 19th October 2016

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s contract negotiations ahead of a possible world record £250 million summer move. According to Catalan sports channel Esport3, the Argentina star is growing disillusioned with life at Barcelona, believing that the club no longer see him as an indispensable asset. (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United fans turned on ‘boring’ coach Jose Mourinho after Monday’s dull 0-0 draw at Liverpool accusing him of ‘parking the bus’ and ‘six at the back is not the United way’.

Chelsea are set to go back in for AC Milan and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli with a £49 million January bid. After several failed attempts to snare the defender in summer, Blues boss Antonio Conte is now set to splash the cash. (The Sun).

Barcelona striker Neymar has agreed a new contract which keeps him at the Nou Camp until the summer of 2021. The Catalan club has fixed his buy-out clause at £181m for the first year of his new contract, £200m for the second year and £226m for the remaining three years of his deal. (Sky Sports)

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas could be set to return to management with German side Wolfsburg. The Volkswagen-backed club sacked manager Dieter Hecking on Monday, after a poor start to the season, culminating in the weekend defeat to RB Leipzig. (Daily Mirror)

James Wilson has returned to Manchester United for treatment after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage. The 20-year-old striker is on loan with Derby County but is having the knee assessed amid fears he will miss the rest of the season after the club described the injury as ‘significant’. The England U21 international, who was on the bench for Derby’s 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday, suffered the injury in training on Monday. (Daily Mail).

