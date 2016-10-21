Football rumours: Forest chairman’s outburst, Simeone wants Premier League job and Lineker hits back

Here are the stories making today’s headlines...

Football’s top ten earners: Neymar joins the list of richest stars after penning mega-bucks contract at Barcelona CLICK HERE (The Sun)

YOU’RE ALL BENT Nottingham Forest chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi outrageously accuses all British managers of being corrupt CLICK HERE (The Sun)

Vincent Kompany set for Manchester City exit as captain becomes latest casualty of Pep Guardiola reign CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Diego Simeone eyes Premier League job when he leaves Atletico Madrid... and Arsenal are keeping options open CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Manchester United 4-1 Fenerbahce: Pogba scores twice in Europa League romp - 5 things we learned CLICK HERE (Mirror)

Gary Lineker hits back at disgraceful front-page attack in the most perfect way possible CLICK HERE (Mirror)