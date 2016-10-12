FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Klopp wants Inter midfielder, ref appointment ‘unfair’ for Liverpool and Manchester United clash

Liverpool want Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia according to today’s rumour mill.

Transfermarketweb say Jurgen Klopp wants to solidify his midfield with the signing.

The Daily Mirror reports that Atletico Madrid will offer Yannick Carrasco a new contract in order to increase the 23-year-old’s £35m buyout clause and fend off Chelsea’s interest.

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea’s Willian has been linked with Paris St-Germain but the 28-year-old wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian say that Valencia are interested in £40m-rated Javier Hernández, who left Old Trafford last year for £7.3m.

And away from transfers, You are the ref reports that the appointment of Manchester-based ref Anthony Taylor for the clash between Liverpool and Manchester United on Monday is “grossly unfair” on him, according to former referees’ chief Keith Hackett.