FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Southgate wants quick decision, Real eye Rashford, Kane could be on the move, United to chase Ozil?

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Monday, 14th November 2016 . . .

Gareth Southgate wants to know within a month whether the Football Association will appoint him as England manager. The 46-year-old’s last game as interim manager will be Tuesday’s friendly against Spain at Wembley. (BBC Sport).

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is a priority for Real Madrid - if they can get their transfer embargo lifted. (Daily Star).

Harry Kane and Spurs have agreed to put all talks over a new contract on hold. The England striker’s future is increasingly uncertain as the two parties are at loggerheads. Tottenham are refusing to offer a deal in line with Kane’s England strike partners or even make him one of the highest earners at White Hart Lane. Kane, 23, is one of the hottest properties in European football and on the wish-list of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City. (The Sun).

Despite a difficult few years on the pitch, Manchester United are having no trouble attracting the biggest and brightest talents in world football under Jose Mourinho, and they’re leading the pack to sign yet another – in the form of Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil. (Yahoo).

Memphis Depay has refused to rule out leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window after Everton declared their interest in signing him. The Netherlands international, who joined United from PSV Eindhoven last summer on a four-year deal, has played just 20 minutes of Premier League football in four substitute appearances under Jose Mourinho this season. (Sky Sports).

Spanish daily sports newspaper Diario AS have reported that Chelsea want to extend and improve Diego Costa’s contract in light of interest from former club Atletico Madrid. (Daily Mail).

